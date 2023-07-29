B.C. port strike: Unionized workers vote to reject proposed contract settlement

Send this page to someone via email

In another chapter of the B.C. port strike, workers have now voted to reject a mediated contract offer, thereby possibly extending job action at some of Canada’s busiest ports.

In an announcement late Friday, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) president Rob Ashton said members have voted no to the contract and are calling on their employers to “come to the table and negotiate something that works” for its members and the industry.

Last Friday, the ILWU said that it will recommend members accept a deal with the employer after the dispute between the union and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) shut down the province’s port facilities for 13 days earlier this month.

The earlier job action was serious enough that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the government’s incident response group to discuss the matter, an occurrence typically reserved for moments of national crisis.

In the 13 days that workers were off the job previously, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade estimated $10 billion worth of traded goods were affected.

-with files from The Canadian Press