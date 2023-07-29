Menu

Economy

B.C. port strike: Unionized workers vote to reject proposed contract settlement

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 29, 2023 2:05 am
B.C. port strike: Trudeau says convening incident response group necessary to end labour disruption
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday it was necessary to convene an incident response group in order to bring an end to the labour disruptions at B.C. ports, after the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada rejected what he called a “good deal.” The union withdrew its strike notice Wednesday and workers are now back on the job – Jul 20, 2023
In another chapter of the B.C. port strike, workers have now voted to reject a mediated contract offer, thereby possibly extending job action at some of Canada’s busiest ports.

In an announcement late Friday, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) president Rob Ashton said members have voted no to the contract and are calling on their employers to “come to the table and negotiate something that works” for its members and the industry.

Last Friday, the ILWU said that it will recommend members accept a deal with the employer after the dispute between the union and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) shut down the province’s port facilities for 13 days earlier this month.

B.C. port strike: Union recommends members accept deal
The earlier job action was serious enough that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the government’s incident response group to discuss the matter, an occurrence typically reserved for moments of national crisis.

In the 13 days that workers were off the job previously, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade estimated $10 billion worth of traded goods were affected.

More to come

-with files from The Canadian Press

