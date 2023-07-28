Menu

Environment

Suncor tells Alberta Energy Regulator reconsidering approvals would arm industry opponents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2023 5:09 pm
The Suncor Energy Centre is pictured in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. View image in full screen
The Suncor Energy Centre is pictured in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Oilsands giant Suncor says reopening the debate over mining an ecologically valuable wetland would play into the hands of industry opponents and upset Alberta’s energy development.

In April, the Alberta Energy Regulator decided to reconsider approvals it granted last fall for Suncor to mine part of McClelland Lake, a large and intact wetland about 90 kilometres north of Fort McMurray once considered for conservation.

The decision was a response to studies filed last spring by environmental groups saying Suncor’s plans would damage the wetland and release thousands of tonnes of carbon.

But in documents filed Thursday, Suncor says proceeding with the reconsideration would give those groups and others a way to challenge decisions already made, adding unnecessary process and delaying development.

It would also let groups intervene in the process that otherwise wouldn’t be allowed to.

Suncor maintains its plans, which include building a wall up to 70 metres deep between the mined and unmined parts of the wetland, are environmentally sound and in the public’s interest.

EnergyEnvironmentOil and GasConservationAlberta Energy RegulatorEnergy SectorSuncorSuncor EnergyAEROil sectorOil and gas sectorWetlandsMcClelland Lake
© 2023 The Canadian Press

