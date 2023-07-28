‘A funeral every week’: Drug deaths prompt protest on Siksika First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A group of mostly mothers and grandmothers marched down a street in Gleichen, Alta., on Friday to raise awareness about the drug crisis on the Siksika First Nation. Each had their own story to tell about how drug use has impacted them.

Pamela Edwards described her son Seth as smart, compassionate and friendly.

Seth was just 24 years-old when he died of a heroine overdose last month.

“It affects the whole community, not just my family. It affects everybody, especially when they see me hurting,” Edwards said.

Each person at the protest had their own story to tell about how drug use impacted their families.

1:59 Another record-breaking week of overdoses, ambulance trips in Alberta

“Us grandmothers are picking up the pieces from our children and our grandchildren. It really has an effect on us,” said protest organizer Charlene Crane Bear.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a funeral every week, sometimes two every week. It’s our children who are suffering,” said Gabriella Many Shots, who also helped organize the rally. “This is just a raise awareness so that people out there will know what we’re going through as a nation.”

The protestors gathered at a spot they say is well known for being connected to a local drug dealer.

Edwards said part of the problem is people coming from outside the First Nation to sell drugs and residents not reporting it.

2:03 Alberta data reveals deadliest month for toxic drug fatalities in 7 years

“Communities need to speak out and let us know where these people are, and let the police know. It isn’t going to be something that’s going to be spread around the reserve. It’s confidential,” Edwards said.

“We need to try to get these drug dealers off our reserve or get them banished until they could be a civilized citizen on our reserve.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Some folks get charged but that’s about it. They come back into town and they just do it all over again. It’s never-ending, so we really need help,” Many Shots said.

Siksika Nation said there are four peace officers and there are plans to send two more individuals for training in August.

Plans are also in the works to reestablish the Nation’s own police force.

In June, construction of the new public safety building started that will serve as the headquarters for the Nation’s peace officers, security personnel and the new police force.

2:11 Powwow held in honour of slain Siksika man part of Alberta reconciliation efforts

The Nation now has its own prosecutor, enabling the nation to effectively prosecute violators and enforce its bylaws.

Siksika Minor Chief Reuben Breaker said RCMP are now able to enforce local bylaws like trespassing.

Story continues below advertisement

“The tide has turned. We are in control of our land. With the support of RCMP on bylaws, we are in control now,” Breaker said. “We have our peace officers, as well, who are going to enforce our bylaws.

“If anybody thinks they can come on here and get away with stuff – it’s going to be a little tougher now.”

2:36 ‘Either we do something or people will continue to die’: Indigenous leaders in AB declare opioid emergency

People attending the rally in Gleichen on Friday morning said it’s important to have their voices heard to help save lives.

“This is a good start to raise that awareness, but I think it needs to go on a bigger level. It’s a global issue for sure and we need to be doing more about it,” said Cindy Metz-Dowey.

Earlier this month Alberta officials announced $30 million in funding for a new recovery facility at Siksika Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

The facility will have 75 beds and provide addiction treatment for up to 300 people per year

Construction on the Siksika facility is expected to begin in 2024.