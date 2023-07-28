Search ongoing for Manitoba mother and daughter in possible abduction, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are searching for a Manitoba woman they believe may have abducted her daughter.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Holly Malleck, 35, who they said took custody of her 3-year-old with the “intent to deprive the father of his parental rights.”

Malleck, according to the RCMP, is wanted for alleged parental abduction of a person under 14 years of age. She is described as being five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

View image in full screen St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP are looking for Holly Malleck, 35, in connection to the alleged abduction of her 3-year-old daughter. Courtesy St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP

Her 3-year-old daughter, Amelia Deonaraine, is described as being three-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP are searching for 35-year-old Holly Malleck who they say abducted her 3-year-old daughter, Amelia Deonaraine (pictured above),. Courtesy St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP

The RCMP said they were notified of a custody dispute between Malleck and the child’s father on July 7. They said there is no reason to believe the child is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or their local police agency, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.