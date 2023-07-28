Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Search ongoing for Manitoba mother and daughter in possible abduction, say RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 5:18 pm
St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP say they're looking for a woman who allegedly abducted her own daughter after a custody dispute with the child's father on July 7. View image in full screen
St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP say they're looking for a woman who allegedly abducted her own daughter after a custody dispute with the child's father on July 7. RCMP / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials are searching for a Manitoba woman they believe may have abducted her daughter.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Holly Malleck, 35, who they said took custody of her 3-year-old with the “intent to deprive the father of his parental rights.”

Malleck, according to the RCMP, is wanted for alleged parental abduction of a person under 14 years of age. She is described as being five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP are looking for Holly Malleck, 35, in connection to the alleged abduction of her 3-year-old daughter. View image in full screen
St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP are looking for Holly Malleck, 35, in connection to the alleged abduction of her 3-year-old daughter. Courtesy St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP

Her 3-year-old daughter, Amelia Deonaraine, is described as being three-feet-two-inches tall and weighing 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement
St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP are searching for 35-year-old Holly Malleck who they say abducted her 3-year-old daughter, Amelia Deonaraine (pictured above), View image in full screen
St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP are searching for 35-year-old Holly Malleck who they say abducted her 3-year-old daughter, Amelia Deonaraine (pictured above),. Courtesy St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP

The RCMP said they were notified of a custody dispute between Malleck and the child’s father on July 7. They said there is no reason to believe the child is in danger.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or their local police agency, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'St-Pierre-Jolys teen killed in highway crash: RCMP'
St-Pierre-Jolys teen killed in highway crash: RCMP
RCMPManitobaAbductionWantedCustodyDaughterSt. Pierre-Jolys
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices