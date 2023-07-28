Manitoba RCMP investigate shooting of 12-year-old girl at remote cabin

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old girl from Pukatawagan was shot in a remote area of northern Manitoba, RCMP say.

Officers from the Snow Lake detachment were called Wednesday about the incident, which happened at an isolated cabin on Burntwood Lake

Emergency responders flew to the Burntwood Lodge by helicopter and then travelled by boat to the cabin to treat the girl. She was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries, where she remained Friday, police said.

The RCMP’s Major Crime Services has taken over the investigation.