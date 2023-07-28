Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Dozens of impaired drivers taken off road after music fest: B.C. Highway Patrol

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 3:46 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
B.C. Highway patrol officers took 57 drivers off the road following the Shambhala music festival, near Salmo. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The highly popular Shambhala Music Festival, an electronic music and arts festilval held last weekend near Salmo, kept B.C. Highway Patrol crews busy.

In the week leading up to the event,  police took a handful of impaired and prohibited drivers off the road and also handed out dozens of tickets.

During that period, officers dealt with three impaired drivers, three prohibited drivers and had 447 contacts related to speeding, 37 of which were excessive speeding (more than 40 km/h over the speed limit), BCHP said.

Click to play video: 'Mother calling for all cars to have anti-impairment devices'
Mother calling for all cars to have anti-impairment devices

Police said they impounded all the vehicles of the excessive speeders. They also handed out 55 tickets for other violations.

Story continues below advertisement

The situation deteriorated after the festival wrapped up on Sunday, when police turned their focus to impaired or fatigued drivers.

On Monday and Tuesday, BCHP said, its officers “removed a staggering 57 impaired drivers from the road and issued 162 violation tickets in relation to a variety of offences, from vehicle defects to unlicensed drivers and uninsured vehicles.”

In all, specialized driving investigators completed 85 field sobriety tests, 20 drug recognition evaluations and 11 approved screening device tests.

Click to play video: 'Impairment suspected in fatal crash in downtown Vancouver'
Impairment suspected in fatal crash in downtown Vancouver

“These statistics are frightening, considering we were only able to check a small portion of the people attending the festival and these people were aware there would be police road checks,” BCHP Insp. Chad Badry said.

“While I’m sure many had a good time in the festival, it is unacceptable to put everyone on the roadways at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

“The RCMP takes impaired and dangerous driving infractions seriously and has always remained dedicated to removing impaired drivers from the roads.”

Trending Now

Police also said that many drivers not attending the festival were caught up in congestion during enforcement activities.

Click to play video: 'B.C. driver sentenced for driving bus drunk'
B.C. driver sentenced for driving bus drunk

“Many of those who expressed their frustration were not aware that Shambhala is a private event on private land,” BCHP said, adding the festival does not pay for the extra policing that’s needed.

“We really appreciated the patience of many of the people caught up in the road checks that had not attended the festival,” Badry said, “particularly those who took the time to express their appreciation to our officers for taking the extra effort to keep our roads safe.”

Global News has reached out to the music festival for comment.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Burnaby RCMP release dash cam video from drunk driver’s car'
Burnaby RCMP release dash cam video from drunk driver’s car
TrafficBC Interiorsouthern interiorExcessive SpeedingBC Highway PatrolImpaired DriversSalmoBCHPShambhala Music Festivalprohibited drivers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices