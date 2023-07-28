Eviction day for residents at Regina tent encampment in front of city hall

Send this page to someone via email

Many residents of the tent encampment at Regina City Hall have begun to gather their belongings as Friday’s eviction deadline hits. Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) have started taking down tents.

The Regina Fire and Protective Services chief said the decision to shut down the tent encampment was made with the intention of protecting the lives of those living there and in response to an imminent risk to their safety.

“I’m exercising my authority under the Fire Safety Act,” Chief Layne Jackson said Thursday. “A significant fire earlier this morning at the encampment confirms that the lives of those living on the encampment are at imminent risk.”

A fire occurred Thursday morning on the east side of the tent encampment, where Regina fire responded and put it out safely. However, it was enough for the Regina fire chief to make the call to take down the tents.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a decision that was fully supported by Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

“Chief Jackson and the entire fire services who have been on-site every day since the camp started (who) responded to issues, they have my full support,” said Masters.

Global News will have more as the story develops.

— with files from Andrew Benson