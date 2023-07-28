Menu

Share

Headline link
Crime

Victim in suspicious Oak Bay, B.C. death identified as 33-year-old man

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 1:31 pm
Steven Middleton, 33, has been identified as the man found dead in Oak Bay on Wednesday under suspicious circumstances. View image in full screen
Steven Middleton, 33, has been identified as the man found dead in Oak Bay on Wednesday under suspicious circumstances. Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit
Police have identified the man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Oak Bay on Wednesday as 33-year-old Steven Middleton.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, which was launched when someone found Middleton’s body in the 200-block of Beach Drive.

Police are asking for any video shot along this route between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Police are asking for any video shot along this route between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police are now asking for any video shot on Beach Drive between Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay, or the surrounding streets, between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made, but police say there is “no information to suggest that there is a risk to the public at this time.”

Police are also looking for information on Middleton’s activities this week or who had recent contact with him to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to Oak Bay sports field
