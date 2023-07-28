Menu

Canada

Search continues for missing fishing boat captain on Okanagan Lake

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 1:58 pm
The capsized fishing boat on Okanagan Lake. RCMP said they have had no indication the boat's captain survived, but won't confirm this until he has been located. View image in full screen
The capsized fishing boat on Okanagan Lake. RCMP said they have had no indication the boat's captain survived, but won't confirm this until he has been located. Global News
The search continues for a man who went missing on Okanagan Lake on Monday evening.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the man’s commercial fishing boat capsized when a large and sudden storm swept through the valley.

At 11:15 p.m., police received a report that the boat overturned near Ellison Provincial Park. The boat’s operator did not surface.

“Searches of Okanagan Lake conducted by RCMP resources and Vernon Search and Rescue personnel have been unsuccessful, and the man remains unaccounted for,” police said.

“Several agencies are now working together to determine the best and safest course of action to recover the partially submerged vessel.”

Police added that criminality is not suspected, and that Vernon Search and Rescue will be on the lake at various times over the next several days, assisting in the search for the missing person.

“This has transitioned solely to a missing person investigation and will continue until the person is located,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Sadly, we haven’t found any indication that the victim survived the incident, but this cannot be confirmed until he has been located.

“We’ll continue to offer our full support to the family as they navigate the anguish and uncertainty of this unfortunate tragedy.”

