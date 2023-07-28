Search continues for missing fishing boat captain on Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The search continues for a man who went missing on Okanagan Lake on Monday evening.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the man’s commercial fishing boat capsized when a large and sudden storm swept through the valley.

At 11:15 p.m., police received a report that the boat overturned near Ellison Provincial Park. The boat’s operator did not surface.

“Searches of Okanagan Lake conducted by RCMP resources and Vernon Search and Rescue personnel have been unsuccessful, and the man remains unaccounted for,” police said.

“Several agencies are now working together to determine the best and safest course of action to recover the partially submerged vessel.”

Police added that criminality is not suspected, and that Vernon Search and Rescue will be on the lake at various times over the next several days, assisting in the search for the missing person.

“This has transitioned solely to a missing person investigation and will continue until the person is located,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Sadly, we haven’t found any indication that the victim survived the incident, but this cannot be confirmed until he has been located.

“We’ll continue to offer our full support to the family as they navigate the anguish and uncertainty of this unfortunate tragedy.”