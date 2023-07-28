Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Men sought in suspected arson after blaze at east Hamilton restaurant and bar

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 5:54 pm
Police are seeking two suspects in connection with an arson probe following a blaze at a tavern in Hamilton on June 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Police are seeking two suspects in connection with an arson probe following a blaze at a tavern in Hamilton on June 21, 2023. Hamilton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking a pair of suspects in connection with an arson at a Hamilton restaurant and bar.

Investigators believe the June 21 blaze at Vienna Tavern on Grenfell Street, just northwest of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue, was likely set using an incendiary device.

The fire, believed to have started around 8 p.m., significantly damaged one side of the property.

At the time, there were people sleeping inside apartments on the upper floors, but police say nobody was injured.

Surveillance photos of the two suspects are posted on the Hamilton police website.

Story continues below advertisement

One suspect is described as a tall, thin man between 25 and 35 years old with brown hair and a short beard.

He was wearing a black ball cap with white lettering, a grey hooded top, blue jeans and black and white running shoes and carrying a backpack.

Trending Now

The other man also has a thin build, between 25 and 35 years old with light brown shaggy hair.

The suspect was wearing a white surgical mask, a light-coloured ball cap with a black circle decal, a green hooded shirt and black track pants with a white stripe running down the leg.

He also had brown boots and was carrying an oversized thermos.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'CFL commissioner wants to see a team in Halifax'
CFL commissioner wants to see a team in Halifax
Advertisement
More on Crime
Hamilton PoliceArsonHamilton CrimeHamilton Firehamilton arsonKenilworth Avenue NorthBeach Roadfire at tavernfire at vienna taverngrenfell streetvienna tavern
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices