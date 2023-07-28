Men sought in suspected arson after blaze at east Hamilton restaurant and bar

See more sharing options

Police are seeking a pair of suspects in connection with an arson at a Hamilton restaurant and bar.

Investigators believe the June 21 blaze at Vienna Tavern on Grenfell Street, just northwest of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue, was likely set using an incendiary device.

The fire, believed to have started around 8 p.m., significantly damaged one side of the property.

At the time, there were people sleeping inside apartments on the upper floors, but police say nobody was injured.

Surveillance photos of the two suspects are posted on the Hamilton police website.

Do you recognize either of the two suspects believed to be responsible for setting fire to a restaurant in the area of Beach Road and Kenilworth Avenue North? READ MORE: https://t.co/xAhvs3p7dA — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 28, 2023

One suspect is described as a tall, thin man between 25 and 35 years old with brown hair and a short beard.

He was wearing a black ball cap with white lettering, a grey hooded top, blue jeans and black and white running shoes and carrying a backpack.

The other man also has a thin build, between 25 and 35 years old with light brown shaggy hair.

The suspect was wearing a white surgical mask, a light-coloured ball cap with a black circle decal, a green hooded shirt and black track pants with a white stripe running down the leg.

He also had brown boots and was carrying an oversized thermos.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.