Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Supreme Court upholds murder convictions of Calgarian who killed his mother and woman with disabilities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2023 11:27 am
Emanuel Kahsai was arrested Nov. 13, 2015 in connection with the deaths of his mother, Selmawit Alem, and Julie Tran. View image in full screen
Emanuel Kahsai was arrested Nov. 13, 2015 in connection with the deaths of his mother, Selmawit Alem, and Julie Tran. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld the murder convictions of a man who represented himself at trial but complained later the proceedings were tainted by a perception of unfairness.

In a unanimous ruling today, the top court says no miscarriage of justice arose in Emanuel Kahsai’s trial.

Five years ago a jury convicted the Calgary man of two counts of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing his mother and a vulnerable woman in her care.

Kahsai behaved disruptively throughout the trial in an Alberta court.

Two separate amicus curiae — or friends of the court — were appointed to assist him at different points, but he was unco-operative with them.

The Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed Kahsai’s challenge of his convictions, saying he made a conscious and calculated decision to abuse the court process in an attempt to derail the proceedings.

Advertisement
Related News
StabbingSupreme CourtCoventry HillsJulie TranEmanuel KahsaiMatricideSelma Alemfatal Calgary stabbing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices