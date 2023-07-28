Air Tag used to stalk victim in Quinte West, Ont., OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have arrested a 19-year-old man for using Bluetooth technology to follow a person, according to police.

OPP say on July 16, police went to a home in Trenton after receiving a call about an Air Tag being used to track an unidentified person.

Air Tags are an Apple device usually used to find keys or other household items.

Police say they eventually found the device in a “hard to reach area” in the complainant’s vehicle, and it was confiscated.

On Thursday, OPP arrested the man, who also has not been identified, and charged him with two counts of harassment for repeatedly following and watching the complainant.

The identity of the man is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.