Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Tag used to stalk victim in Quinte West, Ont., OPP say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 10:36 am
File - Find My app icon is seen on an iPhone next to an AirTag. View image in full screen
OPP say an Air Tag was used to stalk a person in Quinte West. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP have arrested a 19-year-old man for using Bluetooth technology to follow a person, according to police.

OPP say on July 16, police went to a home in Trenton after receiving a call about an Air Tag being used to track an unidentified person.

Air Tags are an Apple device usually used to find keys or other household items.

Police say they eventually found the device in a “hard to reach area” in the complainant’s vehicle, and it was confiscated.

Trending Now

On Thursday, OPP arrested the man, who also has not been identified, and charged him with two counts of harassment for repeatedly following and watching the complainant.

The identity of the man is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

Advertisement
More on Canada
OPPstalkingtrackerAir TagAir Tag stalkingbluetooth trackercriminal harassementharassment air tag
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices