Manitoba earns grim rankings on national Crime Severity Index

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba ranks second overall in newly released numbers by Statistics Canada, but it’s nothing to be proud of.

The province trails only Saskatchewan when it comes to the Crime Severity Index, and had the largest increase nationwide, with reported crime up 14 per cent year over year.

Violent and non-violent crime contributed equally to the spike.

Police-reported #crime in Canada, as measured by the Crime Severity Index, increased for the second consecutive year, up 4% in 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/CgINIdzfwJ. pic.twitter.com/9WTaDoI8IP — Statistics Canada (@StatCan_eng) July 27, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Impact Security Group’s Ron D’Errico told 680 CJOB that tracks with what he’s seen in recent months.

“Crime has definitely picked up — we’re seeing more break-ins, vehicles being broken into, we’re seeing more brazen theft in stores.

“You’re seeing brazen theft still occurring. Crime always finds a way.”

Manitoba’s dismal crime stats also played a role in driving up the national homicide rate, the report said, as Canada saw an increase for the fourth consecutive year with a total of 874 murders.

Along with Manitoba — which sits at 6.24 homicides per 100,000 people — more homicides in B.C. and Quebec over 2022 helped pad those stats.