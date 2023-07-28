Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba earns grim rankings on national Crime Severity Index

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 1:05 pm
Winnipeg police at the scene of a fatal stabbing earlier this year. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the scene of a fatal stabbing earlier this year. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba ranks second overall in newly released numbers by Statistics Canada, but it’s nothing to be proud of.

The province trails only Saskatchewan when it comes to the Crime Severity Index, and had the largest increase nationwide, with reported crime up 14 per cent year over year.

Violent and non-violent crime contributed equally to the spike.

Story continues below advertisement

Impact Security Group’s Ron D’Errico told 680 CJOB that tracks with what he’s seen in recent months.

“Crime has definitely picked up — we’re seeing more break-ins, vehicles being broken into, we’re seeing more brazen theft in stores.

“You’re seeing brazen theft still occurring. Crime always finds a way.”

Trending Now

Manitoba’s dismal crime stats also played a role in driving up the national homicide rate, the report said, as Canada saw an increase for the fourth consecutive year with a total of 874 murders.

Along with Manitoba — which sits at 6.24 homicides per 100,000 people — more homicides in B.C. and Quebec over 2022 helped pad those stats.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police chief unveils $10 million strategy to tackle downtown crime'
Winnipeg police chief unveils $10 million strategy to tackle downtown crime
CrimeHomicideWinnipeg crimeStatistics CanadaManitoba crimeManitoba homicideCrime Severity IndexCrime Stats
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices