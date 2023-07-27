Missing kayaker on Kalamalka Lake presumed drowned

Send this page to someone via email

A missing kayaker in the Okanagan is presumed drowned.

That’s according to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, who issued a statement on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., approximately 70 hours after Eli Buruca disappeared.

Police say the 26-year-old was kayaking on Kalamalka Lake on Monday evening when a storm suddenly rolled in. He was reported missing around 11 p.m.

“Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP resources responded and initiated a search on the lake. However, the person was not located,” said police.

“There is no indication the man made it to shore and is presumed to have drowned.”

In their initial release about the missing man, RCMP said he was among a group of kayakers when the storm blew in.

“After encountering rough conditions, the group was able to land on the west side of the lake,” said police. “One of the men in the group left in an attempt to paddle back across the lake to Kalamalka beach. The man was not seen again and his kayak has since been recovered.”

RCMP said the search for Buruca was extensive and involved boats, a drone and RCMP divers. They added that crews searched the lake’s north end, without success.

“The search has been scaled back, but (Vernon Search and Rescue) will continue to conduct searches on the lake at various times over the course of the next several days,” said RCMP.

In releasing the man’s identity, police said the family was involved from the outset “and this sombre reality has been discussed with them.”

“This remains a missing person investigation which will continue until the person is found,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“At the outset, we’re always hopeful for a favourable outcome and despite the best efforts of everyone involved, their loved one is still missing and our hearts go out to them.”