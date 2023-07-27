Police confirm body of Beaumont man who vanished in North Saskatchewan River has been recovered

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven days after a 20-year-old Beaumont man was last spotted alive in the North Saskatchewan River in Devon, Alta., the RCMP has confirmed his body has been recovered.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the Parkland RCMP detachment was told on Saturday that firefighters had discovered human remains in the river in southwest Edmonton.

The remains were brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification purposes.

On Thursday the RCMP was informed the remains were of Austin Laporte.

Devon RCMP say a person was seen struggling in the water of the North Saskatchewan River near Voyageur Park boat launch around 7 p.m. on Sunday. The missing person has been identified as 20-year-old Austin Richmond Laporte from Beaumont, Alta.

The RCMP have said Laporte was seen struggling in the river near the Voyageur Park boat launch in Devon at around 7 p.m. on July 16.

A witness told Global News that a number of people saw the man struggling in the middle of the river but he was swept away before anyone could reach him.