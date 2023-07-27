Regina Fire Department shuts down homeless encampment outside city hall

Send this page to someone via email

The homeless encampment outside city hall has officially been shut down by the Regina Fire Department.

“Today, to best protect the lives of those living in the encampment, and in response to an imminent risk to their safety, I’m exercising my authority under the Fire Safety Act,” said Regina Fire and Protective Services Chief Layne Jackson. “A significant fire earlier this morning at the encampment confirms that the lives of those living on the encampment are at imminent risk.”

Residents have been given 24 hours to leave the premise.

Regina Fire and Protective Services have responded to three fires at the encampment over the past five days. Fire inspectors have been on site since the encampment first began, but Regina fire said “compliance in the encampment has been unachievable.”

“I am convinced that decommissioning the camp is the best and only response to the imminent safety risk threatening the lives of those living on the City Hall Courtyard,” added Jackson.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked what the fire department will do if people refuse to leave, Jackson said “we will be cleaning up the property.”

City hall will remain closed to residents on Friday, July 28 and will be reopened to the public when camp decommissioning is complete.

More info to come…