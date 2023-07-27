Menu

Dauphin man killed in ATV crash with tree, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 3:42 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard
A 28-year-old Dauphin man is dead after an ATV he was driving crashed into a tree Wednesday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Ste. Rose du Lac detachment were called to Road 95 West near Highway 5, in the RM of Lakeshore, around 7:40 a.m., where they found the man dead at the scene.

The ATV’s passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Crane River First Nation, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said neither person was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and that the ATV they were riding in had been reported stolen from the Alonsa area earlier this month.

RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

RCMPFatal CrashFatal CollisionManitoba RCMPATV CrashStolen ATVSte Rose du Lac RCMPRM of Lakeshore
