Canada

‘Trauma-informed’ Edmonton transit outreach team expands hours

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 27, 2023 3:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s Hope Mission homeless shelters sees busiest June on record'
Edmonton’s Hope Mission homeless shelters sees busiest June on record
WATCH: Homeless shelters in Edmonton are filling up at rates usually seen during winter months. – Jul 19, 2023
Outreach teams that patrol Edmonton transit spaces to help connect vulnerable people with supports will now patrol almost 24-7, the city announced Thursday.

The Community Outreach Transit Team (COTT) will expand from four to seven teams, bringing the operating hours to seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., the city said.

According to a city news release, the program launched with two teams in September 2020 and was expanded in February 2022 because of the positive results.

“Since its inception, COTT has had more than 1,000 meaningful engagements with vulnerable Edmontonians, including information, referrals and transportation to services and supports,” said the city.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton mayor calling for provincial support to help address homelessness'
Edmonton mayor calling for provincial support to help address homelessness

The teams connect vulnerable people in transit spaces to support in finding housing, care for mental health and substance use and financial assistance, the city said.

“In addition, COTT has provided more than 45 instances of medical aid and provided essential supplies more than 400 times,” reads the news release.

However, the city admits there have been challenges in people taking advantage of the help being offered by COTT.

“Because challenges change over time, different tactics are being used to improve the uptake of services,” the news release said, adding COTT will try out a booth at Churchill Station a few times a week in an effort to consistently offer help to vulnerable people.

Click to play video: 'People experiencing homelessness at higher risk of health issues'
People experiencing homelessness at higher risk of health issues

The city said the current staffing levels are expected to be in place until at least 2026.

Homelessness in Edmonton remains at an all-time high, with 3,170 people experiencing homelessness in some form as of Homeward Trust’s latest count on July 5, with 43 per cent sleeping in shelters or on the streets.

Homeward Trust reports that so far in July, 212 people became newly homeless and 70 people have been housed.

