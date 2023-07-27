Menu

Crime

Border agents, RCMP, seize $6 million in cocaine at Emerson, Man. border crossing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'RCMP, CBSA announce $6 million shipment of cocaine seized at Canada/U.S. border'
RCMP, CBSA announce $6 million shipment of cocaine seized at Canada/U.S. border
Canada Border Services Agency's (CBSA) Manitoba director Rossel Lapointe said on Thursday a 63-kilogram shipment of cocaine was found concealed beneath a commercial shipment of corn. Manitoba RCMP Insp. Joe Telus did not disclose where the truck was headed but said it's not usual for large shipments like this to travel across Canada.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Manitoba RCMP say they’ve made a significant seizure of a substance believed to be cocaine at the Emerson, Man., port of entry.

On July 14, an examination of a commercial truck at the border crossing led to the seizure of more than 63 kilograms of suspected cocaine, police said, making it the largest CBSA narcotics seizure at a Manitoba port of entry in the past five years.

The contraband, which was discovered with the help of detector dogs, has an approximate street value of $6 million.

“This seizure shows that the combined efforts of enforcement agencies makes a difference,” said assistant commissioner Rob Hill, commander of Manitoba’s RCMP.

“Any disruption to the flow of drugs into this country has far-reaching effects and has a significant impact on the safety of our communities. The RCMP remains committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their full extent.”

Police and border officials continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Joint effort between Manitoba law enforcement agencies nets significant seizure'
Joint effort between Manitoba law enforcement agencies nets significant seizure
RCMPCBSARCMP Manitobacrime in ManitobaCanada-US BorderDrug SeizureEmerson border crossing
