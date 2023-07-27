Border agents, RCMP, seize $6 million in cocaine at Emerson, Man. border crossing

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Manitoba RCMP say they’ve made a significant seizure of a substance believed to be cocaine at the Emerson, Man., port of entry.

On July 14, an examination of a commercial truck at the border crossing led to the seizure of more than 63 kilograms of suspected cocaine, police said, making it the largest CBSA narcotics seizure at a Manitoba port of entry in the past five years.

The contraband, which was discovered with the help of detector dogs, has an approximate street value of $6 million.

“This seizure shows that the combined efforts of enforcement agencies makes a difference,” said assistant commissioner Rob Hill, commander of Manitoba’s RCMP.

“Any disruption to the flow of drugs into this country has far-reaching effects and has a significant impact on the safety of our communities. The RCMP remains committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their full extent.”

Police and border officials continue to investigate.