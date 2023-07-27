Saskatoon’s John A. Macdonald Road new Cree name proposed

John A. Macdonald Road in Saskatoon could be renamed Miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road, pronounced mee-yo wah-KOH’-toh-win.
This is part of the city’s commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action to acknowledge the ongoing harm in the community experienced by residential school survivors.
“The City is committed to raising awareness and understanding of residential schools and their ongoing impacts,” says Melissa Cote, director of Indigenous Initiatives.
“We recognize that John A. Macdonald, the first prime minister of Canada, played a significant role in the development of Canada’s Indian residential school system which created and continues to create many harms for Indigenous families.”
The city said it’s met with First Nations leaders and members of the community regarding the name change and that the proposal will be presented to the civic naming committee on Tuesday.
The proposed Cree name means “good relationship.”
“The proposed name reflects the theme of Reconciliation and was thoughtfully and carefully chosen after listening to and learning from the community and the people that continue to be impacted by residential schools and the legacy of John A. Macdonald,” Cote said.
“Residential schools contributed to a breakdown in communities and relationships and division; good relationships will bring us together.”
Additional steps in the approval process include an Aug. 9 standing policy committee on planning, development and community service meeting to consider the recommendation, a city council meeting on Aug. 30 to approve the renaming and another meeting on Sept. 27 to consider approval of the street name change bylaw, and street sign and map changes to follow in the fall and winter.
The city said property owners along the road will get support with address changes by covering approved associated costs.
