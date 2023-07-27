Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Billboards coming as 3rd anniversary of unsolved murder in Lambton Shores, Ont. approaches

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Police provide details of the investigation into the homicide of David Oliver'
Police provide details of the investigation into the homicide of David Oliver
WATCH ABOVE: David Oliver, 29, was found dead on August 2, 2020 in Lambton Shores, Ont. Police are appealing to the public for information in hopes of finding the person or persons responsible.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two billboards will soon be installed in Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation in hopes of sparking new leads into the investigation of the murder of David Oliver.

Oliver, 29, was found dead near 9356 Army Camp Rd. in Lambton Shores shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020, by provincial police.

Police have never revealed the cause of death, but said soon after the body was first found that an examination of the body showed the death was the “result of a homicide.”

The billboards, paid for by the Anishinabek Police Service, will be installed at its local detachment as well as the corner of Lakeshore Road and Hwy. 21.

“The locations were decided because Oliver was a member of the Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation community, and are high-visibility locations for those travelling through the area,” OPP Const. Jamie Bydeley says.

Story continues below advertisement

“The hope is the billboards will be seen by many, and will prompt further information to come in.”

OPP say they and Anishinabek police “have conducted an extensive investigation and have followed up on a number of tips from the public” but have yet to arrest “the person, or persons responsible for the murder.”

Trending Now

Meanwhile, a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible continues to be offered by the province. There is also a toll-free tip line dedicated to the investigation at 1-833-525-8477.

A poster with a picture of a man in a yellow sweater on the left and writing on the side asking for tips to be sent to police. View image in full screen
Two posters will be erected in hopes of leading to information to solve the homicide of David Jordan Oliver. Lambton OPP
unsolved murderkettle and stony point first nationchippewas of kettle and stony point first nationcold case investigationDavid Olivercold case ontariomurder of david oliverunsolved murder ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices