Billboards coming as 3rd anniversary of unsolved murder in Lambton Shores, Ont. approaches

Two billboards will soon be installed in Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation in hopes of sparking new leads into the investigation of the murder of David Oliver.

Oliver, 29, was found dead near 9356 Army Camp Rd. in Lambton Shores shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020, by provincial police.

Police have never revealed the cause of death, but said soon after the body was first found that an examination of the body showed the death was the “result of a homicide.”

The billboards, paid for by the Anishinabek Police Service, will be installed at its local detachment as well as the corner of Lakeshore Road and Hwy. 21.

“The locations were decided because Oliver was a member of the Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation community, and are high-visibility locations for those travelling through the area,” OPP Const. Jamie Bydeley says.

“The hope is the billboards will be seen by many, and will prompt further information to come in.”

OPP say they and Anishinabek police “have conducted an extensive investigation and have followed up on a number of tips from the public” but have yet to arrest “the person, or persons responsible for the murder.”

Meanwhile, a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible continues to be offered by the province. There is also a toll-free tip line dedicated to the investigation at 1-833-525-8477.