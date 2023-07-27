Menu

Canada

26-year-old Williams Lake woman missing since Tuesday

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 10:59 am
Williams Lake RCMP are looking for a 26-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday.

Family and police are very concerned for Kayla Elkins-Billy’s wellbeing, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release. Her last known location was in Williams Lake, but police have reason to believe she may have recently been in the 100 Mile House area.

Elkins-Billy is described as five feet three inches tall and 221 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the detachment at 250-392-6211.

