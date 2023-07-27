1 dead following single-vehicle collision in Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say an unknown person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown-Kitley.

Police say they were made aware of the crash around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Emergency crews found the vehicle flipped on its roof and engulfed in flames near the intersection of the road on Kitley Line 3 and Bennett Road.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.