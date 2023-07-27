1 dead following single-vehicle collision in Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont.

OPP say an unknown person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown-Kitley.
Police say they were made aware of the crash around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Emergency crews found the vehicle flipped on its roof and engulfed in flames near the intersection of the road on Kitley Line 3 and Bennett Road.
Trending Now
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
More on Canada
- 1st drug of its kind that could treat incurable eye diseases being developed in Ontario
- Trudeau adds citizens’ services role in his cabinet. What is the new minister’s job?
- Untreatable gonorrhea may be on the horizon in Canada. Here’s why
- Want to trade in your Canada Goose coat? Luxury brand brings resale program up north
Comments