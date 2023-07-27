Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead following single-vehicle collision in Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 11:33 am
OPP say investigators are still looking into the cause of a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP say investigators are still looking into the cause of a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont. NSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP say an unknown person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown-Kitley.

Police say they were made aware of the crash around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Emergency crews found the vehicle flipped on its roof and engulfed in flames near the intersection of the road on Kitley Line 3 and Bennett Road.

Trending Now

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

More on Canada
OPPFatal CrashSingle Vehicle Crashopp crashfatal crash OPPElizabethtown-Kitleykitley line 3 crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices