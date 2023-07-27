Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, July 27

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 11:10 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, July. 27
Cooler day with possible rain — Emily-May Simmonds with what you need to know in your Thursday, July. 27, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tornadoes, ticks, and two adorable puppies ready for adoption.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July. 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon storm chaser talks tornadoes during the summer 

Ricky Forbes is a Saskatoon local, but says he chases storms all over Canada and the United States.

Forbes said he’s been busy chasing storms in other provinces, but noted Saskatchewan has been a little quiet.

He spoke about some of the disastrous storms he’s witnessed, adding it’s been an abnormal year.

Saskatoon storm chaser talks tornadoes during the summer season

The eTick app and how to avoid ticks during the summer

Loki Snyman with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine talked about ticks and tracking ticks through the eTick app.

He said dog ticks are the most prominent species in Saskatchewan, but the app can be used nationally.

Snyman said ticks can be identified through the app, as well as any danger that they may pose.

The eTick app and how to avoid ticks during the summer

Saskatoon SPCA brings in North and Ash who steal the show

Jemma Omidian of the Saskatoon SPCA brought in Ash and North, two pups from the same litter looking for a home.

Trending Now

Omidian said the nine-week-old pups are great for any home but noted they do need a lot of positive reinforcement training.

She said they’ve seen a lot of cats and puppies coming in and they are looking for foster families.

Saskatoon SPCA brings in North and Ash, who steal the show

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July. 27

Chantal Wagner has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July. 27.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July. 27
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsWeatherSaskatoon SPCATornadoesGlobal News Morning SaskatoonTop HeadlinesMorning ShoweTick app
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

