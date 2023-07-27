Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, July 27

Send this page to someone via email

Tornadoes, ticks, and two adorable puppies ready for adoption.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July. 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon storm chaser talks tornadoes during the summer

Ricky Forbes is a Saskatoon local, but says he chases storms all over Canada and the United States.

Forbes said he’s been busy chasing storms in other provinces, but noted Saskatchewan has been a little quiet.

He spoke about some of the disastrous storms he’s witnessed, adding it’s been an abnormal year.

The eTick app and how to avoid ticks during the summer

Loki Snyman with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine talked about ticks and tracking ticks through the eTick app.

He said dog ticks are the most prominent species in Saskatchewan, but the app can be used nationally.

Snyman said ticks can be identified through the app, as well as any danger that they may pose.

Saskatoon SPCA brings in North and Ash who steal the show

Jemma Omidian of the Saskatoon SPCA brought in Ash and North, two pups from the same litter looking for a home.

Omidian said the nine-week-old pups are great for any home but noted they do need a lot of positive reinforcement training.

She said they’ve seen a lot of cats and puppies coming in and they are looking for foster families.

