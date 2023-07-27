Surrey fire sends two people to hospital: officials

Two people are in hospital Wednesday night after a house fire in a residential neighbourhood of Surrey.
Surrey fire officials say the fire was sparked in a two-storey house near 165 Street and 88 Avenue around 6 p.m.
BC Emergency Health Services responded to the call shortly after and took two people to hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unclear.
Fire crews say there is damage inside the home but not much exterior damage.
The cause is currently under investigation.
