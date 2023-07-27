Menu

Canada

Surrey fire sends two people to hospital: officials

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 12:15 am
Surrey House Fire View image in full screen
A fire in a Surrey home near 165 Street and 88 Avenue has sent two people to hospital. Crews do not yet know the cause but say they are investigating. Global News
Two people are in hospital Wednesday night after a house fire in a residential neighbourhood of Surrey.

Surrey fire officials say the fire was sparked in a two-storey house near 165 Street and 88 Avenue around 6 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services responded to the call shortly after and took two people to hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unclear.

Fire crews say there is damage inside the home but not much exterior damage.

The cause is currently under investigation.

