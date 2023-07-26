First Nation in B.C. says mining operation is taking place on sacred grounds

Send this page to someone via email

An Indigenous First Nation in northwest B.C. is demanding that a Vancouver-based mining company stop operating on its territory.

The Tahltan Central Government said it has informed Doubleview Gold Corp. that the land that it’s operating in is sacred as its ancestors were born and are buried in the area, which is located northwest of Telegraph Creek.

“We’ve basically just been disrespected (and) continually ignored,” said Chad Norman Day, Tahltan Central Government’s president.

“The activities year after year have continued despite a consistent message from us, all levels of our government, and our elders, that it’s not acceptable.

“We’re going to really start digging our heels in now and put a stop to it.”

The Tahltan Nation said it has repeatedly tried to express its concerns to the company but has not had meaningful discussions.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Doubleview but the company has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

According to Doubleview’s website, its Hat Project spans 5,200 hectares where the company is exploring for gold, copper and other minerals.

The project is also reportedly located in Taku River Tlingit First Nation’s territory as well.

Global News has reached out to the Taku River Tlingit First Nation for comment.

2:20 McLeod Lake Indian Band defends logging practices

Day said with how the situation has unfolded, the Tahltan Nation has little choice but to publicly speak out against the project, with the intention of having it completely shut down by next summer.

“We’re not going to have an open pit mine, or any kind of mine, around an area where our ancestors are buried,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We could take legal steps. There are people saying that they will go out to the project on the ground and take action. We don’t want to be making threats, and getting into conflicts.

“We want to work this out in a good and respectful way but make no mistake, there are a lot of Tahltan people, and the Tahltan government is willing to come together and take all steps necessary legally and otherwise to have our concerns heard and to protect this area for future generations.”

The Nation is also calling into question the tens of thousands of mineral claims on its territory that have been staked without its consent.

1:44 What can we expect from the 2023 AFN general assembly?

A spokesperson for the B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon said in an email, “British Columbia is committed to working closely with the Tahltan Central Government and Taku River Tlingit First Nation on concerns they have raised regarding the HAT project.

Story continues below advertisement

“Currently, the province is also engaging in joint efforts with both nations to develop modernized land use strategies and initiatives to address their concerns, respect their rights and title, and contribute to a world-class mining regime in their collective territories.”