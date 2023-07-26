Tornado warnings issued for some parts of southern Ontario as strong storm moves in

Send this page to someone via email

A tornado warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario as a strong storm makes its way through the region.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Dunnville, Caledonia and Haldimand, as well as for the Simcoe, Delhi and Norfolk areas on Thursday afternoon, saying meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is “possibly producing a tornado.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the warning read. “Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

The weather agency said if you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris or threatening weather, you should “take shelter immediately.”

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet,” Environment Canada said. “Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated as the storm progresses.