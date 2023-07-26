Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Tornado warnings issued for some parts of southern Ontario as strong storm moves in

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 6:50 pm
A thunderstorm passing through the Greater Toronto Area on Friday. View image in full screen
A thunderstorm passing through the Greater Toronto Area on Friday. Simon Ostler / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A tornado warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario as a strong storm makes its way through the region.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Dunnville, Caledonia and Haldimand, as well as for the Simcoe, Delhi and Norfolk areas on Thursday afternoon, saying meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is “possibly producing a tornado.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the warning read. “Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

The weather agency said if you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris or threatening weather, you should “take shelter immediately.”

Trending Now

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet,” Environment Canada said. “Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated as the storm progresses.

More on Toronto
Environment CanadaWeatherTornadoOntario weatherOntario stormTornado Warningweather alerttornado warning environment canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices