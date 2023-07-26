Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Environment

Town of Princeton issues Stage 3 watering restrictions

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 7:37 pm
The Town of Princeton, B.C. View image in full screen
The Town of Princeton, B.C. Google Maps
Share

The Town of Princeton in B.C.’s Interior has implemented Stage 3 watering restrictions because one of its two wells needs immediate maintenance.

According to the town, in order to repair the well, it “needs to be shut off to residents, leaving only one well for the majority of the population.”

Click to play video: 'High water consumption in Metro Vancouver despite calls to conserve'
High water consumption in Metro Vancouver despite calls to conserve

It added that “water conservation needs to be a priority for all so that we do not diminish our reservoir levels which will affect everything, including fire protection.”

Town of Princeton issues Stage 3 watering restrictions - image View image in full screen
Town of Princeton

The watering restrictions began Tuesday and will continue until further notice.

More information about Princeton’s Stage 3 watering restrictions can be found on the town’s Facebook page.

Click to play video: 'Drought conditions at highest level in parts of BC'
Drought conditions at highest level in parts of BC
BC Interiorsouthern interiorPrincetonWater ConservationTown of PrincetonWatering restrictionsStage 3 watering restrictionswater well maintenance
