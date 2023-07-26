Town of Princeton issues Stage 3 watering restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Princeton in B.C.’s Interior has implemented Stage 3 watering restrictions because one of its two wells needs immediate maintenance.

According to the town, in order to repair the well, it “needs to be shut off to residents, leaving only one well for the majority of the population.”



It added that “water conservation needs to be a priority for all so that we do not diminish our reservoir levels which will affect everything, including fire protection.”

View image in full screen Town of Princeton

The watering restrictions began Tuesday and will continue until further notice.

More information about Princeton’s Stage 3 watering restrictions can be found on the town’s Facebook page.