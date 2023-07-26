Menu

Canada

Shared Health clarifies 6 remain in hospital after deadly Manitoba bus crash

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2023 6:17 pm
A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Highway 5, near Carberry, Man., on Friday, June 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Highway 5, near Carberry, Man., on Friday, June 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Manitoba’s health co-ordinator says six people, not five, remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash that claimed the lives of 17 others.

Shared Health says it’s correcting the information after it mistakenly counted a sixth person as being discharged.

The agency says that person was transferred to another hospital.

The group of seniors were on a minibus taking a trip to a casino in Carberry in southwestern Manitoba on June 15 when it drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Fifteen people on the bus died that day and two later died in hospital.

RCMP say officers have not yet spoken with the bus driver, who is among those still receiving medical care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.

Manitoba crash victims: Who they were
Trans-Canada HighwayManitoba crashshared healthCarberry crashDauphin crashdauphin strongCarberry man.
© 2023 The Canadian Press

