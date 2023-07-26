Boy involved in Winnipeg library slaying to be sentenced in October

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the fatal stabbing of a Winnipeg man at a public library in December will be sentenced in October.

The accused, whose name is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, waived his right to a trial in mid-June, and Wednesday a judge set a sentencing hearing for Oct. 3.

The boy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying of 28-year-old Tyree Cayer, who was stabbed in the Millenium Library in downtown Winnipeg on Dec. 11, 2022, after a verbal argument turned violent.

Cayer later died in hospital.

Three other teen boys connected with the killing, a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, face manslaughter charges.