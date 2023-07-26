Menu

Health

Alberta government says clinic offering faster doctor access for a fee is an outlier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2023 4:42 pm
The Marda Loop Medical Clinic is seen in Calgary, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
The Alberta government says a Calgary medical clinic charging patients fees for faster access to a physician is an outlier and it will take action against any other clinic that seeks to follow suit. The Marda Loop Medical Clinic is seen in Calgary, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Share

The Alberta government says a Calgary medical clinic charging its patients fees for faster access to a physician is an outlier and it will take action against any clinic that follows suit.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Scott Johnston says there are 13 clinics in the province that charge membership fees for medical services but they don’t offer faster access for services paid for by taxpayers.

Such non-insured services could include everything from chiropractic work to nutrition counselling.

Premier Danielle Smith said this week that Alberta Health is investigating the Marda Loop Medical Clinic to determine if it is breaking medicare laws and, if so, what action to take in response.

The Marda Loop clinic has informed patients that starting next week it will focus all but one day a week on delivering medicare-funded services, along with other perks, to patients who pay an annual fee of up to $4,800 for a family.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada says the plan violates the universality provisions of the Canada Health Act and warns the province could lose federal transfer payments if it doesn’t put a stop to it.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

