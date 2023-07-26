Tornado touched down near Cynthia, Alta., on Monday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down near Cynthia, Alta., on Monday around 6:05 p.m.

A weather summary issued Wednesday said a video was shared showing brief ground circulation.

On Monday at 9:30 p.m., a weather summary for Alberta, issued by Environment Canada stated a tornado was observed crossing a highway near Wildwood and called in to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment Canada said many downed trees were reported in the area however damage specific to the tornadoes has not been assessed yet and neither tornado has yet been given any rating as further investigation is required.