Canada

Tornado touched down near Cynthia, Alta., on Monday: Environment Canada

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 3:50 pm
A picture of a funnel cloud seen northwest of Cynthia, Alta., just after 6 p.m. on July 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A picture of a funnel cloud seen northwest of Cynthia, Alta., just after 6 p.m. on July 24, 2023. Nevin deMilliano / Prairie Storm Chasers
Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down near Cynthia, Alta., on Monday around 6:05 p.m.

A weather summary issued Wednesday said a video was shared showing brief ground circulation.

Click to play video: 'Extreme summer weather'
Extreme summer weather

On Monday at 9:30 p.m., a weather summary for Alberta, issued by Environment Canada stated a tornado was observed crossing a highway near Wildwood and called in to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said many downed trees were reported in the area however damage specific to the tornadoes has not been assessed yet and neither tornado has yet been given any rating as further investigation is required.

