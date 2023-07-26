Man charged after sexual assault reported at Newmarket dog park: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation at a dog park in Newmarket, Ont.

York Regional Police said on July 22, between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., officers received a report that a female had been sexually assaulted by a man while at a dog park in the Bayview Parkway and Tom Taylor Trail area.

Officers said a man followed the victim into the park and started a conversation with her.

“He then repeatedly touched her in a sexual manner,” police said in a new release. “The victim was able to get away from the suspect and report the incident to police.”

Police said on Tuesday at around 7 p.m., a citizen saw a man matching the description previously released by the force at the dog park and called police.

Officers said a 52-year-old man from Newmarket has been charged with sexual assault. He was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.