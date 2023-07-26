Menu

Headline link
Canada

B.C. man dies in North Okanagan ATV crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 4:08 pm
A photo showing part of Shuswap Falls Road near Lumby, B.C. View image in full screen
A photo showing part of Shuswap Falls Road near Lumby, B.C. Google Maps
A Quesnel man died in an ATV crash near Lumby on Tuesday.

The crash happened along the 100 block of Shuswap Falls Road at 7:30 p.m., and involved two men travelling on separate ATVs.

One rider failed to negotiate a turn in the road, went over an embankment, and was ejected.

“The second person made their way to a nearby residence and called for help,” RCMP said.

Despite the best efforts of rescuers, the Quesnel man, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.”

OkanaganFatal CrashNorth OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorLumbyATV CrashQuesnelATV accidentFatal ATV crashShuswap Falls Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

