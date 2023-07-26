B.C. man dies in North Okanagan ATV crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Quesnel man died in an ATV crash near Lumby on Tuesday.

The crash happened along the 100 block of Shuswap Falls Road at 7:30 p.m., and involved two men travelling on separate ATVs.

One rider failed to negotiate a turn in the road, went over an embankment, and was ejected.

“The second person made their way to a nearby residence and called for help,” RCMP said.

Despite the best efforts of rescuers, the Quesnel man, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.”