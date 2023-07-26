Explosion reported in Langley at mall construction site

Langley RCMP and Fire Rescue Service are responding Wednesday morning to reports of an explosion.
RCMP said crews were called to the Willoughby Town Centre just after 9:50 a.m.
So far, police said it does not appear to be suspicious and is associated with a welding truck at the construction site there.
There is no word if anyone was injured.
Many people took to social media to say they heard an explosion.
More to come…
