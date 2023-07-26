Menu

Comments

Fire

Explosion reported in Langley at mall construction site

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 2:10 pm
Video captures aftermath of explosion at Langley shopping mall
WATCH: Langley RCMP say a welding truck at a construction site at the Willoughby Town Centre exploded just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Langley RCMP and Fire Rescue Service are responding Wednesday morning to reports of an explosion.

RCMP said crews were called to the Willoughby Town Centre just after 9:50 a.m.

So far, police said it does not appear to be suspicious and is associated with a welding truck at the construction site there.

There is no word if anyone was injured.

Firefighters on the scene of an explosion in Langley Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Firefighters on the scene of an explosion in Langley Wednesday morning. Jake Schneebeli
A look at the aftermath of the explosion in Langley Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
A look at the aftermath of the explosion in Langley Wednesday morning. Jeffrey Norgren
A look at the aftermath of the explosion in Langley Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
A look at the aftermath of the explosion in Langley Wednesday morning. Jeffrey Norgren
Click to play video: 'Fundraising campaign launched for victims of Kelowna crane collapse memorial'
Fundraising campaign launched for victims of Kelowna crane collapse memorial

Many people took to social media to say they heard an explosion.

More to come…

