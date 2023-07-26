Unclaimed $10K Lotto 6/49 prize won in London last year expires this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Someone in the Forest City could be sitting on an unclaimed $10,000 lottery ticket.

According to OLG, the winning ticket from the Saturday, July 30, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw was sold in London, Ont., with the winning selection of 54896480-01.

“The clock is still ticking,” said Tony Bitonti from OLG. “This was a special draw of a guaranteed prize of $10,000. Someone did win this money, and the ticket was sold in London almost a year ago.”

The announcement follows that of a $70-million Lotto Max ticket that expired last month after going unclaimed and was never physically validated.

“We had over 2,700 calls come in claiming that ticket and we went through all of them,” Bitonti said.

He told Global News that unclaimed tickets happen more often than you might think.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not an everyday occurrence but it does happen regularly. People lose their tickets, it gets washed in the laundry, and then it’s gone. But some people remember,” he said. “We’re habitual people and some will pick the same numbers. If you have information about this ticket, especially where you bought the ticket, we could potentially help you claim this money.”

If the owner(s) of the winning ticket still have the physical print, OLG is asking them to fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.

“We have information on tickets sold back in 1999,” Bitonti said. “If you can tell us where that lottery retailer is, if you can tell us a bit more about that ticket, how much did you spend on that ticket? What else did you buy with the ticket and did you buy Encore? Did you buy a Lotto Max? We can look into it.

“This is not our money. This is your money,” he added. “We want to make sure that we pay all these prizes. I love giving out those big checks and I want to do it this time as well.”