Black River First Nation man facing multiple gun charges after early morning incident

A man from Black River First Nation is facing a raft of charges after being arrested in connection with shots fired outside a home in the community Monday morning.

Manitoba RCMP said officers from the Powerview detachment were called to the scene just before 1:30 a.m., and learned that the suspect, when confronted by community members, also shot at their vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident, and RCMP arrested a 42-year-old man at a traffic stop later that morning.

Inside the vehicle, police said, were a firearm and a magazine with ammunition, as well as open beer cans. The driver failed a roadside breath sample and his vehicle was impounded.

He has been charged with two counts of pointing a firearm, as well as a half-dozen other weapons offences, and remains in custody.

