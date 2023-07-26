Hot, humid weather in Toronto prompts heat warning

Send this page to someone via email

A heat warning has been issued for Toronto as hot and humid conditions are expected for the city.

Environment Canada issued the warning on Wednesday, saying temperatures are expected to reach between 30 C and 33 C.

On Thursday, the weather agency said it will be slightly cooler, but very humid with humidex values in the upper 30s.

“Friday is expected to be extremely hot with humidex values reaching 40 for many areas,” the warning read. “Minimum temperatures in the low 20s will provide little relief from the heat.”

Environment Canada said cooler temperatures are expected on Saturday.

“Areas near the lakes can expect to remain cooler than areas inland,” the warning said. “Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.”

Environment Canada is warning the public to watch for the signs of heat illness including swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” the agency advised. “Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.”

Outdoor workers should take regular breaks in a cool place, the agency said.

Environment Canada also reminded residents not to leave people or pets in parked vehicles.