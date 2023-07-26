Shoal Lake 40 First Nation sues Winnipeg, feds over impacts of diverted drinking water

Send this page to someone via email

Shoal Lake 40 First Nation has filed a lawsuit against the City of Winnipeg and the federal government.

In a news release, the First Nation says it’s seeking compensation for the devastating impacts of Winnipeg’s aqueduct — created to transport clean drinking water from the lake to the residents of Winnipeg, while leaving the Shoal Lake 40 community isolated and without road access to the mainland for more than century.

Shoal Lake 40 is located in Ontario, just east of the border with Manitoba.

“For generations, our community members had to make dangerous crossing over water and ice just to do basic things like go to high school or to work,” Chief Kevin Redsky said.

The aqueduct, built in 1915, left the community accessible only by ice road in the winter or boat in the summer. A 24-kilometre road was built in 2019 to connect Shoal Lake 40 to the Trans-Canada Highway, but the First Nation says it struggled with transporting goods and maintaining essential services for decades prior.

Those services include the community’s water treatment system, which was finally able to be upgraded in 2021 after a 24-year boil water order — despite Winnipeg drawing its drinking water from the First Nation’s “doorstep.”

“Our people have done what we must to survive,” Redsky said in the release.

“We’ve had to fight long and hard for the essentials of safe access and clean drinking water.

“We’ve put our survival needs first and now we’re in a position to seek justice and equity for the harm that was inflicted on our community for so many years.”

There’s no indication as to how much money the First Nation is asking for from either the municipal or federal government.

Global News has reached out to Shoal Lake 40, its lawyers and the city for further comment.