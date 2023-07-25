IIO investigates B.C. highway crash that killed 3 people

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s civilian police watchdog agency is investigating a motor vehicle accident that claimed three lives during the weekend.

According to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), the fatal highway crash happened in B.C.’s Interior, south of Logan Lake, around 11:30 a.m., on Sunday.

Hours before the crash, though, the IIO says police were called to the Best Western in Merritt at 6:25 a.m., with hotel staff calling for help after a man damaged a room.

“The man was reportedly cooperative, collected his belongings and departed at about 10 a.m. after speaking to police,” said the IIO.

“At about 11:30 a.m., the same day, the man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 97D outside of Logan Lake.”

The three people who died in the collision were the man whom Merritt RCMP spoke to plus the driver and passenger in the other vehicle.

The IIO says it was notified shortly after the collision occurred, and that it will investigate whether police action or inaction contributed to the crash.