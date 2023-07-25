Moose sign pair of forwards including another Manitoban

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Moose made a pair of signings as they added another local product to the club.

The Moose signed forwards Mark Liwiski and Thomas Caron to one-year contracts on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Liwiski originally hails from Dauphin and made his professional debut last season with the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder. The former member of the OCN Blizzard recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 67 games with the Thunder in the 2022-2023 season.

He played four seasons for the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets prior to turning pro.

Liwiski becomes the fourth Manitoban on the team, joining Flin Flon’s Ashton Sautner, Portage’s Dean Stewart, and Foxwarren’s Dawson Barteaux.

Caron, 22, was limited to just seven AHL games during an injury-shortened 2022-2023 season.

Story continues below advertisement

The winger returns for a third season with the club after tallying only two assists last season. He scored three goals and three assists in 40 games as a rookie.