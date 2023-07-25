Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Passenger dies in weekend crash on highway 403 near Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 6:26 pm
OPP say a passenger in an SUV was a fatality in a Highway 403 crash July 22, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP say a passenger in an SUV was a fatality in a Highway 403 crash July 22, 2023. Global News
OPP say a woman from Illinois was killed in a weekend collision on Highway 403 near Brantford, Ont.

An OPP spokesperson said the 46-year-old woman was the only fatality in the crash in the westbound lanes of the 403 between exit 55 (County Road 22 and Trinity Road) and exit 41 (Brant County Road 18 and Garden Avenue.)

The two-vehicle collision happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday and involved a pickup truck and a small SUV.

The deceased was a passenger in the SUV and died at the scene.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as were two children in the SUV.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing, according to OPP.

Story continues below advertisement

 

