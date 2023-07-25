BC Hockey reclassifies province’s 3 junior B leagues to junior A

Send this page to someone via email

Three junior hockey leagues in B.C. are moving up the province’s rankings ladder.

On Tuesday, BC Hockey announced that the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, the Pacific Junior Hockey League and the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League were granted ‘junior A’ status.

That’s an upgrade from their previous junior B listings. The reclassification to junior A begins immediately and will be in place for the start of the 2023-24 season.

In B.C., there are three leagues: Major junior, junior A and junior B. Earlier this year, the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) was the province’s only registered junior A league.

However, it became an independent league, leaving the door open for the three junior B leagues to move up a rung on the hockey ladder.

In all, the reclassification affects 45 teams: 20 in the KIJHL, 14 in the PJHL and 11 in the VIJHL.

“This marks a tremendous day for the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and for all BC Hockey members who aspire to play junior hockey,” said KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois said.

“We already have an outstanding group of 20 member clubs that operate at a high level on and off the ice. Adding the junior A Tier 2 designation with the opportunity to pursue Tier 1 membership in the future will make the KIJHL even more of a destination for players who want to pursue their goals as student-athletes.”

By going independent, the BCHL can play by its own rules when recruiting players. Before, Hockey Canada rules limited it to players within the province.

The BCHL, which also refuses to classify itself as a junior A league, says the KIJHL, PJHL and VIJHL moving up a rung won’t affect its ability to seek out more players seeking to play NCAA hockey.

Meanwhile, BC Hockey said Tuesday’s reclassification ushers in an exciting structure for improved development for players within its organization.

“Teams will be subject to an internal BC Hockey standards-tiering structure, with all teams starting as Tier 2,” said the association’s news release.

“We are excited about the opportunities this new pathway will create for junior hockey players in B.C. and Yukon,” said Stephanie White, BC Hockey’s board chairperson.

“Having these teams dedicate themselves to raised standards, first to junior A Tier 2, and eventually junior A Tier 1 for some, will provide more of our talented players with a better player experience at the highest level in our province.”

White continued, saying, “BC Hockey is confident that this transformation will strengthen the development pathway immediately, and raise the overall hockey experience for players, coaches, and fans alike.”

Interestingly, B.C.’s three junior A leagues will partner with the Western Hockey League (major junior) — something that never happened with the WHL and the BCHL.

“The WHL is very pleased to see the progress BC Hockey and their members are making in building a new junior-A opportunity in the province of B.C.,” said WHL commissioner Ron Robison.

“The WHL looks forward to working closely with BC Hockey and their members as the new junior A pathway is introduced and to the positive impact it will have in strengthening relations with leagues at all levels in the Canadian hockey system.”

BC Hockey noted that if some teams achieve Tier 1 status, they could be invited to compete for the Centennial Cup, the nation’s junior A national championship.

“BC Hockey is committed to this new Junior A landscape. These already strong teams and leagues have earned their opportunity to fill this layer of the pathway,” said BC Hockey CEO Cameron Hope said.

“It is important that junior-aged players in B.C. and Yukon have opportunities to compete at a high level, and eventually at the national level as part of the CJHL.”