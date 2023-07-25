Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man with Bernese mountain dog wanted in relation to sexual assault in Newmarket

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 4:09 pm
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are searching for a man after a sexual assault was reported at a dog park in Newmarket, Ont.

York Regional Police said the incident took place on July 22 around 11 a.m. near Bayview Parkway and Tom Taylor Trail.

A woman was walking into a dog park in the area and a man followed her, trying to start a conversation, police said. He then allegedly “repeatedly touched her in a sexual manner.”

Police said the victim was able to escape and report the incident.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-six-inches tall man with a medium build. He was believed to be around 50 to 55 years old.

Trending Now

Police said he had blue eyes, short back hair with grey streaks and spoke with a Middle Eastern accent. He wore blue jeans and a blue t-shirt.

Story continues below advertisement

He was seen walking a Bernese mountain dog with black, brown and white fur wearing a harness, according to investigators.

More on Crime
CrimeSexual AssaultYork Regional PoliceYRPnewmarketDog ParkNewmarket Sexual Assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices