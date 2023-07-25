Man with Bernese mountain dog wanted in relation to sexual assault in Newmarket

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man after a sexual assault was reported at a dog park in Newmarket, Ont.

York Regional Police said the incident took place on July 22 around 11 a.m. near Bayview Parkway and Tom Taylor Trail.

A woman was walking into a dog park in the area and a man followed her, trying to start a conversation, police said. He then allegedly “repeatedly touched her in a sexual manner.”

Police said the victim was able to escape and report the incident.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-six-inches tall man with a medium build. He was believed to be around 50 to 55 years old.

Police said he had blue eyes, short back hair with grey streaks and spoke with a Middle Eastern accent. He wore blue jeans and a blue t-shirt.

He was seen walking a Bernese mountain dog with black, brown and white fur wearing a harness, according to investigators.