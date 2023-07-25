‘Extreme weather’ forces cancellation of Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage west of Edmonton

See more sharing options

One day after a vicious summer storm ripped through parts of central Alberta, the weather conditions triggered the cancellation of a large annual Indigenous gathering west of Edmonton.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton said the “extreme weather” seen a day earlier and advice from the RCMP prompted organizers to cancel the remainder of the 2023 Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage.

“Emergency protocols have been implemented,” the Archdiocese’s news release said. “We are working with the Alexis Nakota Sioux First Nation and Lac Ste. Anne County to ensure everyone has food, warm clothing and safe shelter.

“There were no injuries, and damage is being assessed.”

The Archdiocese said about 10,000 campers were on site at the time that the storm ripped through.

“Many of them left and others stayed in the concession, church hall, and shrine,” the Archdiocese said. “They were provided with coffee and food.

“Please continue to pray for the pilgrims and the continued success of the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage in the future.

“The safety of all pilgrims is paramount.”

The event began July 21 and was originally supposed to end on July 27.

For over 100 years, the pilgrimage has seen thousands of people gather on the shore of Lac Ste. Anne each year, which is about a one-hour drive west of Edmonton.

According to the event’s website, the pilgrimage “has become the largest annual Indigenous religious and Catholic gathering in Western Canada.”

Parts of Lac Ste. Anne County were under a tornado watch on Monday. Environment and Climate Change Canada warned about the possibility of “life-threatening” weather conditions developing.

On Tuesday, the weather agency confirmed that a tornado touched down near Wildwood, Alta., about 60 kilometres west of Lac Ste. Anne.

More to come…