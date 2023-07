See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 12:14 p.m. in the area of Shuter and Sherbourne streets.

Officers said a man was located in a vehicle who had been shot.

The severity of his injuries was not immediately known.

-more to come…

SHOOTING:

Shuter St + Sherbourne St

12:14

– Shots were heard in a parking lot

– Police attended and located a man in a vehicle who had been shot

– Anyone w/info contact police @TPS51Div 416-808-5100#GO1729348

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 25, 2023