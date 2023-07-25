Menu

Environment

Pemmican Island designated Manitoba’s 93rd provincial park

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 1:20 pm
The location of Pemmican Island in Lake Winnipegosis. View image in full screen
The location of Pemmican Island in Lake Winnipegosis. Province of Manitoba
Manitoba has a new provincial park.

The province said Tuesday that Pemmican Island, located in the north basin of Lake Winnipegosis, has been given the designation.

The move comes after 45 days of public consultation, during which 96 per cent of survey participants said they were in favour of making the 27-hectare island Manitoba’s 93rd provincial park.

Story continues below advertisement

Natural resources and northern development minister Greg Nesbitt said the goal is to protect the area’s ecosystems and wildlife habitats.

“This island will be protected and will remain undeveloped, ensuring that Manitobans are able to enjoy natural sites and Indigenous Peoples have continued access to the area for hunting, trapping, fishing and other traditional pursuits,” he said.

Pemmican Island, 175 km north of Dauphin, Man., is currently used as a nesting ground and/or frequented by a number of waterbird species, many of which are protected by federal and provincial legislation.

Any development that could affect natural habitats will remain prohibited.

