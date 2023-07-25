Pemmican Island designated Manitoba’s 93rd provincial park

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has a new provincial park.

The province said Tuesday that Pemmican Island, located in the north basin of Lake Winnipegosis, has been given the designation.

The move comes after 45 days of public consultation, during which 96 per cent of survey participants said they were in favour of making the 27-hectare island Manitoba’s 93rd provincial park.

Pemmican Island is classified as a natural park, and all lands are designated under the backcountry land use category (LUC). Areas under this LUC contribute to Manitoba’s network of protected and conserved areas and prohibit any activity that may significantly affect habitat. — Manitoba Parks (@MBGovParks) July 25, 2023

Natural resources and northern development minister Greg Nesbitt said the goal is to protect the area’s ecosystems and wildlife habitats.

“This island will be protected and will remain undeveloped, ensuring that Manitobans are able to enjoy natural sites and Indigenous Peoples have continued access to the area for hunting, trapping, fishing and other traditional pursuits,” he said.

Pemmican Island, 175 km north of Dauphin, Man., is currently used as a nesting ground and/or frequented by a number of waterbird species, many of which are protected by federal and provincial legislation.

Any development that could affect natural habitats will remain prohibited.