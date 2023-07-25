Menu

Canada

Former Guelph, Ont. police service dog passes away

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 25, 2023 11:34 am
Guelph police
Guelph, Ont., police are saying goodbye to former service dog Charger.

The 12-year-old German Shepherd passed away at his home on Monday.

In a statement, the force said Charger helped find dozens of suspects and missing persons and participate in canine competitions across North America with his partner, Sgt. Andrew Crowe.

He won many of the competitions with Crowe and finished in the top 10.

He and Crowe handled more than 1,100 canine calls during their time together.

Charger was a service dog, which meant he was certified in tracking and building searches, agility, obedience, apprehension and more.

Charger served the Guelph community from 2011 until his retirement in 2020.

