Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia bans gender-affirming care in ongoing crackdown on LGBTQ community

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 25, 2023 1:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia passes bill to expand its ‘LGBT propaganda’ law, critics call it part of ‘war’ with West'
Russia passes bill to expand its ‘LGBT propaganda’ law, critics call it part of ‘war’ with West
WATCH ABOVE: Russia passes bill to expand its 'LGBT propaganda' law, critics call it part of 'war' with West – Nov 24, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed new legislation Monday which marked the final step in outlawing gender-affirming procedures, a crippling blow to Russia’s already embattled LGBTQ+ community.

The bill, which was approved unanimously by both houses of parliament, bans any “medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person,” as well as changing one’s gender in official documents and public records. The only exception will be medical intervention to treat congenital anomalies.

It also annuls marriages in which one person has “changed gender” and bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

Click to play video: 'The dangerous fight for gay rights in Russia'
The dangerous fight for gay rights in Russia

The ban is said to stem from the Kremlin’s crusade to protect what it views as the country’s “traditional values.” Lawmakers say the legislation is to safeguard Russia against “Western anti-family ideology,” with some describing gender transitioning as “pure satanism.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Russia’s crackdown on LGBTQ+ people started a decade ago when Putin first proclaimed a focus on “traditional family values,” supported by the Russian Orthodox Church.

In 2013, the Kremlin adopted legislation that banned any public endorsement of “nontraditional sexual relations” among minors. In 2020, Putin pushed through constitutional reform that outlawed same-sex marriage, and last year signed a law banning “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations” among adults as well.

More on World
RussiaVladimir PutinTransgendergender affirming carerussia human rightsrussia gay rightsRussia anti LGBTQ lawsPutin LGBTQ rightsPutin transgender rightsRussia bans gender changesRussia gender affirming care banRussia law bans gender changesRussia transgender lawRussia transgender rights
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices