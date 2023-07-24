Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto, parts of Ontario brace for more thunderstorms

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 5:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Severe weather expected for parts of Southern Ontario'
Severe weather expected for parts of Southern Ontario
RELATED: Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for a large swath of southern Ontario on Thursday as strong storm rolls across the province. Some areas also under a tornado warning. Anthony Farnell reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parts of southern Ontario are bracing for more stormy weather on Monday.

Environment Canada issued a series of watches and warnings across much of the Greater Toronto Area and eastern Ontario on Monday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Toronto and parts of Durham Region before 5 p.m. on Monday.

The weather agency said the storm was “capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.”

A warning for Toronto, updated at 4:50 p.m., noted the thunderstorm was in Scarborough.

Thunderstorm watches, which are less severe than warnings, were also in place near Kingston, Peterborough and Haliburton. Ottawa was also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the watch said.

Story continues below advertisement

The warning in Toronto comes after a similar storm warning on Sunday that saw thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

Related News
TorontoWindToronto weatherOntario weatherToronto StormToronto RainToronto storm warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices