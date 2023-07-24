Toronto, parts of Ontario brace for more thunderstorms

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of southern Ontario are bracing for more stormy weather on Monday.

Environment Canada issued a series of watches and warnings across much of the Greater Toronto Area and eastern Ontario on Monday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Toronto and parts of Durham Region before 5 p.m. on Monday.

The weather agency said the storm was “capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.”

A warning for Toronto, updated at 4:50 p.m., noted the thunderstorm was in Scarborough.

Thunderstorm watches, which are less severe than warnings, were also in place near Kingston, Peterborough and Haliburton. Ottawa was also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the watch said.

Story continues below advertisement

The warning in Toronto comes after a similar storm warning on Sunday that saw thunder, lightning and heavy rain.